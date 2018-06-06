More HIV-positive people in Israel, especially among SSA men

Increase in number of new carriers reported in Israel, from 361 new cases in 2016 to 405 in 2017.

According to data from the Health Ministry's National Laboratory for HIV Verification, there is an increase in the number of new carriers reported in Israel this year, from 361 new cases in 2016 to 405 new cases in 2017.



The data show a turnaround after four consecutive years of decline in the number of new carriers (2013 - 461; 2014 - 459, 2015 - 409).



This increase is mainly concentrated in the risk group of men having relationships with men (from 127 new cases reported in 2016 to 146 reported in 2017).