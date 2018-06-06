BDS provocation ahead of Netanyahu visit

Just before the visit of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to Britain, which began today, a BDS demonstration took place in front of the British Prime Minister's residence in protest of the meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister.

Anti-Israeli organizations are responsible for holding the demonstration under the slogan "Solidarity with the marchers in the Great March of Return". Participants waved Palestinian flags.

Hamas and Muslim Brotherhood operatives were among participants, plus members of organizations involved in planning the Mavi Marmara flotilla, along with other BDS activists promoting boycotts against Israel, not only in Britain but also in Europe as a whole.

"The BDS organizations have suffered many failures in the past year and are trying to maintain relevance by organizing events and demonstrations and creating provocations against the leaders of democratic and peace-loving countries," said Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan, whose ministry is also involved in the struggle against anti-Israeli organizations.

"The demonstration in London once again exposed the real faces of the boycott organizations, whose leaders are linked to murderous terrorist organizations whose purpose is only to negate the existence of the State of Israel. We congratulate British Prime Minister Theresa May for her courageous friendship with the State of Israel."

A few months ago, Erdan appealed to British Public Security Minister Ben Wallace and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, expressing real concern about events organized by extremist elements linked to Hamas, serving as a platform for incitement and calls for terrorism against Israel and its supporters.