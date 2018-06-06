Inexplicable Jewish antipathy towards Israel

Parashat Shelach and the modern day spies among us: Stopping the cycle of negativity.

This week's Torah reading is parashat Shelach, in which we confront the history-changing, difficult episode of the spies who returned from scouting out the Land of Israel and delivered a negative report.

In this week's intense and riveting edition of Temple Talk, Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman attempt to analyze and understand the backstory as well as the implications of this devastating incident in Jewish history, in the light of Biblical commentaries and tradition.

Our hosts also examine the frightening, modern-day counterpart of the Biblical spies: the continuing cycle of anti-Israel diatribe by those who seek to undermine and destroy the State of Israel.