Material sensing technology differentiates between objects

Boaz Arad, CEO of HC-Vision, spoke to Arutz Sheva at Computex Taipei, a leading global ICT (Information and Communication Technology) and IoT (Internet of Things) show.

Discussing HC-Vision’s material sensing technology, Arad said, “We can use existing image sensors, existing smartphones and cameras in order to do material sensing, which allows us to differentiate between different objects that have the same shape and color. For example, if you had a human being in front of you and a photo of him next to him, normal cameras can’t differentiate between a human and his photo. Our technology allows the cameras to differentiate between the two using material information.”

In the future, the technology could be used for medical purposes, such as helping diabetics identify blood sugar levels or for dietary purposes, such as calorie counts for foods.

“It’s quite an exciting technology, and we’re very happy to be here at Computex,” said Arad.