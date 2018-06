Henry Schwartz, a philanthropist and benefactor of the Sderot Yeshiva, spoke to Arutz Sheva at the Yeshivat Hesder Sderot Anniversary Gala Dinner which was held in Manhattan.

“We are very fortunate [to have Donald Trump as President of the United States]. I don’t know what the future holds but I know that right now we’re in a lot better place than we’ve ever been,” he said.