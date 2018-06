Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, said President Trump is "dead wrong" when he insists he can pardon himself.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, thinks that "USA do not have a dictatorship. The Founding Fathers did not want a king. That means no one — including the president himself — is above the law. He's just dead wrong."

The New York Democrat, who would be in line to be the Senate majority leader if his party takes control of the chamber in the November midterm elections, told that the Senate is "definitely in play."