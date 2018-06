Kate Spade found dead in New York apartment Fashion icon dead at 55 in suspected suicide. Contact Editor Gary Willig,

Reuters Kate Spade commits suicide Fashion icon Kate Spade was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday. She was 55 years old. Spade was found hanging from a red scarf on a bedroom door by a housemaid, law enforcement officials said. Police believe she committed suicide by hanging herself. She reportedly left a suicide note behind. Spade leaves behind a husband, Andrew Spade, and a daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade, 13.













