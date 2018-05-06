Arab arrested for desecrating Israeli flag

Police arrest suspect who slammed flag on the ground, stepped on it during Haifa demonstration.

An Israeli Arab, a 23-year-old resident of Ar'ara, was detained for questioning on suspicion of desecrating the Israeli flag during a demonstration held last Saturday night in Haifa.

"This is an investigation that was opened after the police were informed of a video in which a number of suspects were seen grabbing the flag from a demonstrator, throwing it on the floor and stepping on it," the police said.

The suspect was detained for questioning after being identified as one of those involved in the act.

Article 5 of the Flag, Symbol and State Anthem Law (5709-1949) states: "Anyone who violates the honor of the State flag or the dignity of the State emblem, or causes damage to his dignity, or uses it in a manner that violates his dignity, is liable to imprisonment for up to three years or double The fine stated in section 61 (a) (2) of the Penal Law. "

It should be noted that the demonstrators in Haifa protested the IDF's firing at terrorists in Gaza and were furious at the "police repression and intimidation arrests" carried out in Haifa in the past two weeks.

Among other things, the participants called for "Gaza Gaza to despair and we will end the occupation", "the people demand cease fire", "democracy is not built on the bodies of demonstrators."

Members of the Knesset, Ayman Odeh and Yusef Jabarin, participated in the rally, as did former MK Mohammad Barakeh, who is currently chairman of the Higher Arab Monitoring Committee.