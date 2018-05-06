Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty

Harvey Weinstein pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and a criminal sexual act.

The disgraced movie mogul appeared Tuesday morning in New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan. His bail was set at $1 million, which he already posted.

His next scheduled court appearance is Sept. 20.

If convicted on the most serious charges, Weinstein could be sentenced to prison for between five and 25 years.

A grand jury indicted Weinstein late last week.

The charges follow an avalanche of accusations that following their publication in October led women around the world, some famous and many who are not, to come forward with accounts of being sexually harassed and assaulted by powerful men.