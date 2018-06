Why are there two Moshiachs, and why must one die in battle as the Talmud seems to indicate?

Some people do not even know that the Jewish people not only believe in the concept of Messiah, but that they originated it.

Even among those who know this, many do not know that there are supposed to be two Jewish messiahs, one who has descended from the Tribe of Yosef, and then one from the Tribe of Yehudah.

Redemption is a one-two punch and always has been, and today we’ll look at why.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast