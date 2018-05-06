Gaza Arabs continue today, Tuesday, to fire burning kites into the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip and cause fires in several locations.



Since the morning hours, firefighters on the Gaza border have been battling three fires, one of which has yet to be controlled.



The first fire broke out in the community of Netiv Ha'asara, very close to the homes of the residents. There were no casualties. In this case, firefighters took control of the flames within a short time.

Another fire broke out in the areas adjacent to Kibbutz Nir Am. The firefighters summoned to the scene were able to control the fire.



At this hour, a large fire continues in a wheat field opposite Sapir College in Sderot. A number of firefighting teams are there, attempting to control the fire. As of now, no control has been achieved.