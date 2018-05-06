Netanyahu also an El Al captain?
Watch: Journalists on PM's flight to Europe notice that flight captain's voice sounds strikingly similar to that of Netanyahu.
Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff, 05/06/18 11:24
El Al
iStock
|
MainAll NewsIn Other News...Netanyahu also an El Al captain?
Netanyahu also an El Al captain?
Watch: Journalists on PM's flight to Europe notice that flight captain's voice sounds strikingly similar to that of Netanyahu.
Contact Editor
Arutz Sheva Staff, 05/06/18 11:24
El Al
iStock
top