Trump envoy: Terror kites are real weapons

US envoy to Middle East tweets in Arabic against Hamas' use of kites on Gaza border. 'The kites are not just a metaphorical expression.'

US envoy to the Middle East Jason Greenblatt slammed Hamas’ use of “kite terror.”

"Hamas' kites are not a harmless game or a metaphorical expression of the desire for freedom," he wrote in Arabic on Twitter. “They are real weapons. Hamas has recently burned hundreds of agricultural plots and caused millions of dollars in damage.”

He also responded to Hamas calls for more riots on the Gaza border over so-called “Naksa Day,” or “Day of the Setback”, the anniversary of the start of the 1967 Six Day war observed by Gazans and many Palestinian Authority residents in Judea and Samaria as a day of mourning and protest.

"Anyone who is interested in arousing unnecessary violence today focuses on the destruction of the past. The real leaders are those who call for peace and are willing to work hard to build a better future for their people and all the countries in the region," Greenblatt wrote.

Yesterday, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said that the damage caused by the fires set by kites attached to firebombs had reached five million shekels ($1.4 million).

"About a month ago, when the fire kites started, I arrived in the Gaza envelope and declared that the State of Israel recognizes the phenomenon as terrorism for all intents and purposes and that the residents will be compensated until the last shekel. To date, 25 claims have been opened, including some 5,000 dunams (1235 acres) of wheat, orchards and irrigation systems. All claims are in advanced stages of processing," he said.

Kahlon noted that the advance payments on these amounts will be paid soon. "In order to make it easier for the farmers to pass through this difficult period, we decided today to give advances of 50% of the estimated damage and the rest will be treated as quickly as possible without delays."

"Our farmers are strong people who have been through difficult periods, and they will not be broken by the kite terror. A few hours ago, I held a discussion with the Minister of Agriculture, in which we decided to advance NIS 16 million for subsidized insurance for farmers who will be affected by agricultural crime in the coming month," the minister added.