Taiwan: 'We welcome Israeli innovation'

Arutz Sheva present for opening of Computex Taipei 2018. Co-organizer: 'We want to establish better connection with Israeli industry.'

Arutz Sheva was present for the opening of Computex Taipei, a leading global ICT (Information and Communication Technology) and IoT (Internet of Things) show.

Co-organized by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and Taipei Computer Association (TCA), Computex covers the whole spectrum of ICT industry, from established brands to startups.

Speaking to Arutz Sheva, Walter Yeh, President and CEO of TAITRA, encouraged Israeli participation in the show.

“Computex is a good place for business, and we welcome more Israeli innovation and startups to join us. We also want to establish better connection with Israeli industry. So TAITRA will work together with associations and organizations in Israel for developments and for change and cooperation in industry.”

“We have 388 startups joining us. Around 40 percent of these are international, and one third of them are AI (artificial intelligence) related. Israel is a very important country for AI, so we hope more Israeli companies will visit Computex in the future. Welcome.”