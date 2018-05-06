Tags:ILTV
Philly delegation arrives in Israel
Delegation comes to Israel through special partnership with the Jewish federation of Philadelphia.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 05/06/18 11:07
Phili delegation arrives in Israel
ILTV
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYPhilly delegation arrives in Israel
Philly delegation arrives in Israel
Delegation comes to Israel through special partnership with the Jewish federation of Philadelphia.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 05/06/18 11:07
Phili delegation arrives in Israel
ILTV
Tags:ILTV
top