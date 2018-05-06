Israeli pop star Shiri Maimon to make Broadway debut

Popular Israeli singer Shiri Maimon confirmed that she will be debuting this fall on Broadway.

Maimon will play the starring role of Roxie Hart in the hit musical “Chicago.” Her run with the production will begin on September 21 at New York’s Ambassador Theater.

She announced her new role on Sunday night after appearing in Times Square as part of the March for Israel parade and the 70th anniversary celebrations for the State of Israel. She called her Broadway opportunity “proof that dreams are meant to be fulfilled,” and said she was “proud to bring an Israeli presence to Broadway,” in a statement issued Sunday.

Maimon, 36, recently starred in a production of “Evita” at Habima, the national theater of Israel in Tel Aviv, where she reportedly was seen by the “Chicago” producers.

She recently completed her third season as a celebrity judge on the Israeli version of “X Factor.” She first rose to stardom as the runner-up in the first season of the Israeli reality show “Kochav Nolad,” which translates to “A Star Is Born,” in 2003. She then went on to take fourth place at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 with the ballad “Hasheket Shenishar,” garnering international acclaim.

Maimon, who sang with the Israeli Air Force Entertainment Troupe during her military service, has released four albums.