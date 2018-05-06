Ancient Shilo: When the old world comes to life

Hear from an incredibly articulate and knowledgeable veteran archaeologist about the latest finds at Tel Shiloh.

Dr. Scott Stripling is now digging for the 2018 season at Tel Shiloh, home to the Mishkan/Tabernacle during the pre-monarchy period of the Judges.

He tours Eve Harrow around the site, treated as holy land by his entire Associates for Biblical Research team, currently the largest group of volunteers in Israel.

Hear from an incredibly articulate and knowledgeable veteran archaeologist about the latest finds, including pottery from every settlement period, kosher animal bones from sacrifices, Hasmonean coins, Roman glass, jewelry, seeds and Emorite walls.

They’ve invested in a state-of-the-art wet sifting center and cutting edge diagnostic tools; their sense of mission and professionalism is palpable.