Elor Azariya asks for gun license

MK Nava Boker requests that soldier who served time be permitted to carry a gun due to threats to him and his family.

MK Nava Boker (Likud) on Monday submitted a request to Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan for a permit to allow former soldier Elor Azariya to carry a gun following alleged threats against him and his family.

According to a report on Hadashot TV, the request argued that Azariya, despite having served a prison sentence for shooting a neutralized terrorist, should be permitted to carry a weapon.

"He and his family have been subjected to threats and harassment for the past two years. A few days ago, a photograph was posted on Facebook showing a gun attached to Elor's head. I ask you to allow the granting of a license to carry weapons, despite his conviction. It should be stressed that he was an outstanding soldier. Allow Elor to defend himself," wrote MK Boker.

The Ministry of Public Security said in response that "the request should be submitted by the citizen himself - and when it is submitted, it will be examined accordingly."

Azariya was released from prison last month, after serving a nine-month prison sentence following his conviction of manslaughter in January 2017 for the shooting death of a wounded Arab terrorist suspected of wearing a suicide vest, after the Arab carried out a terror attack Hevron that left one soldier wounded.

In February of 2017, an IDF court sentenced Azariya to 18 months in prison. That sentence was reduced, however, after Azariya’s legal defense team appealed to IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, who slashed four months from the prison sentence.