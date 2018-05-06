White House announces time for Trump-Kim meeting

White House announces a first meeting between Trump and North Korean leader will take place at next Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. Singapore time.

The White House announced on Monday that a first meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will take place at 9:00 a.m. Singapore time on June 12, AFP reported.

"We are actively preparing for the June 12th summit between the president and the North Korean leader," spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in announcing the timing of the meeting.

"We feel like things are continuing to move forward, and good progress has been made," she added.

Sanders said that the White House "advance team" - which features military, security, technical and medical staff - were already on the ground in the Southeast Asian state.

They are "finalizing preparations and will remain in place until the summit begins," said Sanders.

She added that Trump is getting daily briefings on North Korea in the run-up to the landmark meeting.

"I can tell you the president has been receiving daily briefings on North Korea from his national security team," said Sanders.

Trump announced on Friday that his meeting with the North Korean leader will take place as scheduled.

He had previously called off the June summit with Kim, citing Pyongyang’s “open hostility” towards the U.S. in recent statements.

The President later said, however, that the summit could go ahead as planned following a more appeasing statement from Pyongyang and productive talks with North Korean officials.

The on-again-off-again summit is expected to focus on American efforts to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear program.

North Korea is believed to have developed a miniaturized nuclear device that could be placed on a missile that could strike the United States.

Washington has called that unacceptable and demanded North Korea embark on full and verifiable denuclearization.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday that North Korea will receive sanctions relief only after it shows “verifiable and irreversible” steps toward denuclearization.

“We will continue to implement all UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea. North Korea will receive relief only when it demonstrates verifiable and irreversible steps to denuclearization,” said Mattis.