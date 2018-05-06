Israel haters are on the wrong side of history

Ari Fuld handed out hope and expressed solidarity from the rest of the country to those running towards the shelters.

The Land Of Israel Network

Muslims riot in Gaza
Muslims riot in Gaza
Flash 90

Josh Hasten interviews Israel advocate and international speaker Ari Fuld.

This past week, when the rockets started raining down on southern Israel, Fuld got into his car and drove down south to hand out donated baked goods to those under fire.

But more than that, he handed out hope, and expressed solidarity from the rest of the country to those running towards the shelters.

Fuld discusses his experience, and makes it clear that the Jihadist death culture in Gaza will never prevail over the proud Jewish State of Israel.




