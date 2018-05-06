Jewish aid and rescue organization at Guatemala volcano scene

Following the volcano eruption in the country, ZAKA humanitarian medical teams have been working in the last few hours to provide medical and rescue assistance to local teams.
ZAKA team commander Rabbi Yosef Garmon, who is Chief Rabbi of Guatemala, said: "The ZAKA local team of about 50 volunteers went out this morning with the rescue force to help the hundreds of residents who were injured by the eruption on the volcano. At this stage, the combined team is working very carefully because the place is still dangerous and there are warnings of another eruption."
ZAKA international unit Commander Matti Goldstein said, "We're in constant contact with the local team and with the rescue personnel. If necessary, we'll send additional teams to help the local team."