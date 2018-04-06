MK Yogev will not run for Binyamin Council Chairman

MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home) announced this evening he is not planning to run for mayor of Binyamin Regional Council.

"Recently, I received many requests from various people and friends to run for the chairmanship of the Binyamin Council. The Binyamin Council is the largest regional council, it's important and special, and standing at its head is a significant challenge for settlement and the people of Israel," Yogev said.

"These requests compelled me to weigh and consider what my duty and mission is at this time. Finally, I decided it is my duty and my responsibility to continue and even intensify my mission on the national-state level and on the religious-Zionist level, and within this framework to act both for settlement and for Binyamin as a whole.

"Thank you to everyone who saw me as worthy of the position of Binyamin Council head. Together we will continue to build the Land of Israel and the State of Israel as a whole," Yogev concluded.