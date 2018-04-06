A 5.2-magnitude earthquake occurred today near the coast of Guatemala.

Hours earlier, 38 people were killed in the eruption of the Fuego volcano, near the city of Antigua. Lava covered several towns and caused many casualties, mainly from burns and respiratory system damage.

Due to the accumulation of volcanic ash, the Guatemala International Airport is closed for traffic as cleaning work continues to reopen for traffic as soon as possible.

iStock Guatemala

Many countries have sent rescue missions to the disaster area and Israel has already offered assistance on a variety of levels.

The Foreign Ministry said that in view of the distance between the two countries, Israeli aid could only be implemented in the second wave, after the rescue and medical team evacuations.