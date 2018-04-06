Rivlin urges Abbas: Condemn Gaza terror

The Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that President Reuven Rivlin spoke on the phone this afternoon with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, wishing him a recovery from his illness.

The conversation was initiated by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) and was intended to congratulate the Palestinian Authority Chairman on the occasion of the month of Ramadan.

An Israeli source said that during the conversation, the President told the PA Chairman that he had the duty to condemn Gaza terror in the most clear and sharp way, and especially the kite war which has caused much damage to Israel.

Rivlin also told Abbas that beyond condemnation, he must do all he can to stop attacks from Gaza on Israel.

Abbas' reaction to the remarks is unknown, beyond the report that he thanked Rivlin for the phone call.