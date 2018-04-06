'We're unwilling to accept kite routine and fence riots and attempts to breach it,' Liberman said at start of faction meeting.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman spoke today at the opening of a Yisrael Beiteinu faction meeting about events in the south and the continued incendiary kite warfare emanating from there and causing massive damage to Israeli agriculture.

"First of all, it must be clear that we are unwilling to accept the kite routine, nor riots on the fence, nor attempts to breach the fence and cause damage to works or to sovereign Israeli territory," Liberman said.

"Therefore, we will act accordingly. I just want to emphasize that we will act in accordance with the Israeli interest, at the time and circumstance advantageous to us, when we decide, but in any case I don't customarily leave accounts open and we'll close all accounts with Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and all the rest of the terrorists acting against us from the Gaza Strip.

"To date, some 600 kites have been launched, of which 400 have been successfully intercepted using technological means. About 200 have reached our territory, causing 198 fires and burning about 9,000 dunams (2,225 acres) of agricultural crops and forest," Liberman said.

"With regard to the north, of course, our position is very clear. We want a sharp and clear agreement that neither the Iranians nor Hezbollah be present on Syrian soil, and the rest is really none of our business."

In response to a question about formulating the new draft law, Liberman said, "I assume that today and tomorrow I'll receive the final report and I assume this will be acceptable to me. We'll make it a bill and we'll present it next week."