Melania to make first public appearance since hospitalization

First Lady to make first public appearance Monday evening, following weeks-long absence after hospitalization.

First Lady Melania Trump will return to the public eye Monday evening, with her first public appearance in weeks.

Melania Trump has been absent from official events since she joined the president, vice president, and second lady to greet three US citizens on their return home from captivity in North Korea on May 10th.

On May 14th, it was announced that Mrs. Trump had been admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment of a “benign kidney condition”, spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

While she was released on the 19th, Melania remained out of the public eye. Grisham confirmed that the First Lady would not be attending this year’s G7 Summit in Quebec, or the planned June 12th meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore.

Mrs. Trump’s weeks-long absence from public appearances prompted a flurry of media speculation and even conspiracy theories, prompting Melania to respond with a tweet last Wednesday, reassuring the public regarding her condition.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing. Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!”

The First Lady will make her first public appearance since May 10th at a special reception Monday evening to honor “Gold Star” families – relatives of American service members who died in the line of duty.