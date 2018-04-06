US Ambassador slams media coverage of Gaza conflict

'9 out of 10 articles on Gaza were critical of Israel,' said US Amb. Friedman. 'How should Israel have defended itself differently?'

The Media Line's (TML) Press and Policy Conference took place on Monday at the David Citadel Hotel in Jerusalem, focusing on major issues in the world of journalists who report from the Middle East.

Over 150 guests took part in the conference, which honored The Media Line's new Jerusalem Bureau.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman opened the conference by congratulating The Media Line, before addressing the coverage of the Gaza conflict.

"The conflict in Gaza has dominated the headlines in the last 3-4 weeks. Lots and lots criticism of Israel. Some of it even legitimate… I think even the state of Israel itself haven’t completed its own internal inquiries as to what happened," Friedman said. "Maybe there are some things they could have done better. I'm sure there's always things you can do better."

"With all the criticism Israel has gotten, nobody has identified the less lethal means by which Israel could have defended itself over the last 4 weeks… If what happened isn’t right – what is right? It seems to me that in this journalistic environment 9 out of 10 articles that are written about the Gaza conflict are critical of Israel."

The Media Line CEO Felice Friedson said, "It is with great honor that we are launching our new Jerusalem Bureau. TML is not aligned with any political position, government or NGO, but is dedicated to providing accurate, contextual news and feature stories from the Middle East in strict adherence to the tenets of classical journalism. This was our mission for the past 18 years. And it what we do, daily."

The first panel, titled "The Essential of Accurate, Fact-based News in Generating Sound Policy," was moderated by TML's Co-founder and Executive Editor, Michael Friedson, and included: Minister for Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi (Likud), Deputy Speaker of the Knesset Hilik Bar (Zionist Union), and Haisam Hassanein, a Ph.D Candidate at Tel Aviv University and Fellow at Washington Institute.

The second panel, titled "The Growing Impact of Women in Pursuit of Public Policy," was moderated by TML's CEO and Co-founder, Felice Friedson, and included: MK Sharren Haskel (Likud), KAN television anchor Gadeer Mreeh, Roula Srouji, a female Palestinian Authority entrepreneur, Talia J. Medina of CBS Network USA, and TML's Arab Affairs Correspondent Dima Abumaria.

Other honorable guests whom attended the conference include Australia's ambassador to Israel, Chris Cannan and MK Rachel Azaria (Kulanu).