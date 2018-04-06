Israel joins international military exercises

For the first time, Israel joins nine other countries in EUCOM's 'Swift Response' joint military training exercise.

IDF paratroopers are participating in the "Swift Response" international exercise, which began Monday in Germany, Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia.

The exercise will include thousands of soldiers from 10 countries, including the US, England, Spain, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Israel.

This is the first time Israel is participating in the international exercise run by EUCOM, the United States European Command held abroad.

The exercise aims to improve mutual cooperation between the various armies, as well as practice joint military activities.

In addition to the Swift Response, Israel is taking part in the US-run "Saber Strike," which includes over 18,000 soldiers from 19 different countries. Exercises will be held in Poland, Germany, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, and will include both aerial tools and tanks.