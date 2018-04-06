Canadian rabbi talks Jewish identity with Technion students

Canadian Rabbi Dovid Hofstedter, the founder and leader of Dirshu, the global Jewish education organization, traveled to Israel to speak to a diverse group of students at Israel's elite Technion – Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa last Monday, May 28.

The topic of discussion was: "What is the Defining Characteristic of an Israeli and What Does It Mean To Be A Jew".

More than 70 Technion students took time out of their busy schedule to listen and converse with Rabbi Hofstedter, who is respected throughout the world for his dedication to Jewish study and community. Dirshu is considered to be the world's largest Torah organization.

This lecture was part of a series sponsored by Nefesh Yehudi.