Mayor in central Israel arrested in corruption investigation

Senior officials of city in Sharon region - including mayor - arrested and taken to interrogation by Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit.

Israel Police units raided the offices of a municipality in central Israel’s Sharon region early Monday morning, and arrested a number of senior city officials, including the city’s mayor.

The officials were arrested on suspicion of fraud, bribery, and breach of trust.

The arrests and raids were carried out as part of an ongoing investigation by the police’s Lahav 433 anti-corruption division.

The mayor and other senior officials were taken Monday morning to Lod for questioning.

The suspects were interrogated under caution in connection to their alleged role in a series of cases of bribery and fraud, as well as tax-related offenses and other crimes.

According to the preliminary investigation, the suspects are believed to have used their positions to advance private business interests in exchange for kickbacks.

The suspects are expected to be brought before a Rishon Letzion court later today for an extension of their arrests.