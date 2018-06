Loading....





Legendary Hassidic singer participated on Sunday at the 54th annual Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan.

“I was happy to be a part of it this year. It was nice to see thousands of people celebrating and being happy, celebrating Eretz Yisrael and Yerushalayim. There is a lot to celebrate, a lot to be happy for,” he said.

“Let’s hope to continue to see Hashem’s miracles and Hashem’s kindness here in America and in Eretz Yisrael.”