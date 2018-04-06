First Lady to miss G7, summit with North Korean leader

First Lady Melania Trump has not been seen in public since May 19 surgery.

First Lady Melania Trump will not travel with President Donald Trump to the G7 Summit later this week or the meeting with Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12, U.S. media reported Sunday.

Stephanie Grisham, the first lady’s communications director, confirmed to The Hill that Melania Trump would not join the president for either event. She attended last year’s G7 Summit in Italy.

The First Lady underwent a procedure for a benign kidney condition on May 19 but has been absent from the public eye since, fueling speculations about her condition and her whereabouts.

Last week, she took to Twitter to criticize the media for speculating on her whereabouts.

“I see the media is working overtime speculating where I am & what I'm doing,” she tweeted. “Rest assured, I'm here at the @WhiteHouse w my family, feeling great, & working hard on behalf of children & the American people!” wrote Trump.

Leaders from the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, Japan and the European Union will convene in Quebec, Canada, on Friday and Saturday for the G7 Summit.

Trump will travel to Singapore for a June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Trump announced on Friday that his meeting with the North Korean leader will take place as scheduled, after previously calling off the summit due to Pyongyang’s “open hostility” towards the U.S. in recent statements