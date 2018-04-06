Celebrate Israel: A day of support and unity

Relations between Israel and the United States are at an all-time peak, says Minister Ofir Akunis.

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) spoke to Arutz Sheva on Sunday at the 54th annual Celebrate Israel Parade in Manhattan.

“You can see the support for the State of Israel. I think we are at an all-time peak in terms of the connection and the diplomatic relations between Israel and the United States. This good atmosphere has influenced all the people who are marching here with us on Fifth Avenue,” he said.

“The greatest symbol of the good relationship is the move of the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and the American flag now flies above the neighborhoods and hills of Jerusalem,” added Akunis.