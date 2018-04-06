Illinois man indicted for painting swastikas on 200 graves

34-year-old man charged with vandalism, hate crimes for painting swastikas on more than 200 graves, vandalizing homes.

An Illinois man has been indicted after he allegedly painted swastikas on more than 200 grave markers in a local cemetery in southern Illinois, and vandalized a number of local residences, cars, mailboxes, and churches.

The suspect, 34-year-old Timothy McLean, has been charged with criminal damage, vandalism, and hate crimes after he is believed to have spray painted Nazi symbols on more than 200 grave markers at the Sunset Hill Cemetery in Glen Carbon, Illinois during the Memorial Day weekend.

McLean is also suspected of vandalizing local churches with the Nazi symbol.

The cemetery is nondenominational and there was no common denominator for the gravestones that were vandalized with swastikas.

More than 1,300 veterans are buried in the cemetery and officials rushed to have the gravestones power washed ahead of Memorial Day on Monday, when a public memorial ceremony is scheduled, CBS News reported.

McLean is currently. being held on two $100,000 bonds at Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.