PM to leave for Europe: Iran top of the agrenda

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will leave, tomorrow (Monday, 4 June 2018), for a round of diplomatic meetings in Berlin, Paris and London. He will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel tomorrow, with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday and with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday.

In London the Prime Minister will also meet with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and with members of Parliament.

Netanyahu will talk with the leaders about preventing Iran from arming itself with nuclear weapons, the spread of Iranian aggression and the latest developments in the region. They will also discuss advancing cooperation in various fields.

During his visit to Paris, Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Macron will attend an event in honor of 70 years of the State of Israel and the opening of the Israeli-French "combined seasons" in the context of which approximately 300 events will be held in the two countries in fields such as science and innovation, the arts, music, the culinary arts, academia, the economy and the theater. Netanyahu will also attend an economic event – at the invitation of French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire – with senior French corporate leaders, and meet with French Jewish community leaders.

"Tomorrow I will go to Europe to meet with three key leaders: Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron and Theresa May. I will discuss with them developments in the region, but the emphasis will be on Iran, first of all, on the continued containment of Iran's nuclear program. Israel will not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting this morning.

"The second topic is the curbing of Iran's expansionist and aggressive plans throughout the Middle East, first and foremost in Syria. Here, too, I will insist on a fundamental principle: Israel maintains and will continue to maintain its freedom of action against the Iranian military establishment in any area in Syria," the prime minister added.