Police officers rammed during traffic stop in southern Israel

Driver hits cops after being pulled over for traffic stop in southern Israel. Search underway for driver.

A driver in southern Israel hit two Israeli police officers while fleeing from a traffic stop Sunday evening.

The incident occurred on Route 40, north of Kama Junction [Beit Kama] south of Kiryat Gat, after police signaled the driver to pull over for a traffic stop.

After the vehicle had stopped however, and the police officers began checking the car, the driver sped off, hitting two officers as he fled the scene.

The officers both suffered light to moderate injuries in the hit-and-run incident.

"The police officers suffered injuries to their lower bodies," a police statement read, "and according to doctors, are in moderate-to-light condition."

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the two officers injured in the incident. The MDA medical teams then evacuated the two officers to Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheva for further treatment.

According to a statement by police, searches are being conducted in the area for the driver, and roadblocks have been set up around Route 40.

"Israel Police takes very seriously any attack on officers who are serving as part of the law enforcement system on behalf of law-abiding citizens, and will work to arrest those responsible and bring them to justice."