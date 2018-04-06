Watch: 3 suspects in IDF weapons theft arrested





The Border Police released video documentation of the arrest by an undercover unit of three Bedouin residents of the Lakiya region in the Negev. The three were arrested on suspicion of involvement in an attack on an IDF soldier at the Beit Kama junction last week.

The main suspect, a 22-year-old man, planned to sell the arms to pay back his debts and finance his wedding.

The three Bedouin suspects were apprehended last Monday, about a day after the weapons were stolen from the soldier. The investigation was conducted jointly by the Israel Security Agency, the Israel Police and the Border Police.

The three stole the soldier's weapon, attacked him and threatened him with a pistol.

The main suspect took a car from his brother, without his permission, went to the Judea and Samaria Area and had other license plates, and then he returned to his home town area, replacing the license plates with his younger brother and another member of his family.

They dragged the soldier walking in the area of ​​Beit Kama south of Kiryat Gat, emerged from his vehicle and, after a violent struggle, grabbed his weapon while they were carrying him and threatening him with a pistol.

As noted, upon receipt of the report to the 100th Center, a significant police force began searching for the suspects and found an overturned vehicle. A day later, three suspects were caught.Their detention was extended until Wednesday and an indictment has been filed against them.