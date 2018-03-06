29-year-old Israeli woman killed in Samaria accident

Beit El resident killed in traffic accident near Samaria town of Rechelim on Route 60. 3 others injured.

A 29-year-old Israeli woman was killed Sunday afternoon in a traffic accident on Route 60 in Samaria.

The woman has been identified as Bosmat Safra, a resident of the Israeli town of Beit El.

The accident occurred near the Israeli town of Rechelim in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

In addition to the fatality, there were three other people who suffered injuries in the accident. One is listed in moderate condition, while the other two suffered light injuries.

MDA emergency medical teams were dispatched to the scene of the accident, and treated the victims before evacuating them to a hospital for further treatment.

According to an initial investigation by police, a vehicle with Israeli license plates strayed from its lane, leading to a head-on collision with another Israeli vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. The first vehicle also hit a car with Palestinian Authority license plates.