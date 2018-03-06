Chabad in the sights of the Israel Women's Network

The Israel Women's Network (IWN) today approached Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai and Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber in protest against the "Mashiach Hakikar" event of the Chabad Hasidism that will take place at Rabin Square later this month.

The IWN is furious that men and women will be separate at the Chabad event, Channel 10 News reported.

"The production of such a performance in Rabin Square, the central city square, a public space belonging to all the residents of the city, without women on stage and with gender segregation, undermines the value of equality and discriminates against women," the lobby said.

The Chabad event in Rabin Square will take place on June 25, the 12th of Tammuz, the day when Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Schneerson, the sixth Lubavitcher Rebbe, was released from prison after being arrested for practicing Judaism under Communist rule.

The Israel Women's Network sent its protest to Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber, who is known for her struggle against events and places where men and women are seated separately, including her campaign against separate beaches for men and women.