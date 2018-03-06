Protesting the 'rigged game'

As hearing on Regulation Law underway in Supreme Court, protesters gather outside against possibility that the law could be cancelled.

As the hearing over petitions against the Regulation Law takes place this morning in the Supreme Court, a protest is being held outside the court against the possibility of the law’s cancellation.

The Regulation Law legalizes and protects thousands of Jewish homes in Judea and Samaria which were built with government backing and lacked absentee land claims, but against which there are now property claims.

Arutz Sheva spoke with Ofra resident Rina Bakshi, who participated in the protest and explained its purpose.

“We feel that [the Regulation Law] is a righteous law that should have been passed decades ago. We’ve been living in Ofra for so many years with the help of the government, and we don’t feel sure that the judges are listening to what we have to say and doing justice - which it is their job to do. We feel that this is a [rigged] game, that they’re not really listening and have decided already. We feel that justice is not being done.”

Bakshi said that, if some parcel of land did actually belong to a Palestinian Arab, a fair arrangement could be reached - which would certainly be preferable to what happens under the current state of affairs.

“What goes on today is that the Arabs can’t sell us land because they’re killed by their brothers.”

“Even when you do take apart a home as happened with the 9 houses in Ofra - nothing is happening on that land now. It’s not like somebody else is going to be using it. It’s just heartbreaking.”

“The Regulation Law is good for everybody. If they own the land, they’ll get the money. Now, they’re not getting anything except for threats not to sell it to anybody else.”





