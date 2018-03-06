Report: IDF retaliates for rocket fire

New report says IDF hit Hamas, Islamic Jihad, targets in response to Saturday rocket fire.

The IDF hit Hamas and Islamic Jihad targets on Saturday night after rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza earlier in the evening, Maariv reported.

One of the rockets fell in an open field in Gaza, and a second was intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system.

According to Maariv, Fatah's al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, which operate in Gaza, took responsibility for the attack and said it was a response to the death of Razan al-Najjar, who was killed on Friday during Hamas riots on the Gaza-Israel border.

The report also said that both Hamas and Islamic Jihad had evacuated their bases.

The IDF strikes are believed to have occurred in Khan Yunis and Rafah.

Hamas claims the bases struck belong to the terror organization's Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Reshet 13 reported.