Hamas terrorists attack mourners' tent

Hamas security forces attack Gazans visiting the family of medic killed in Hamas riots.

Members of Hamas' security forces attacked a mourners' tent erected by the family of Razan al-Najjar in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, the Palestinian Authority's (PA) Wafa news agency reported.

According to eyewitnesses, Hamas terrorists violently attacked those visiting the tent, removed Fatah announcements, and gave one of the victims a head injury, Wafa reported.

In addition, Hamas banned the mourners from using vehicle microphones to discuss the dead woman.

Al-Najjar, 21, was killed during Hamas' violent riots on Friday and is claimed to have been a medic.

The IDF has opened an investigation into her death.