If Iran attacks, NATO won't support Israel

NATO Secretary General says organization doesn't involve itself in Middle East conflicts, security guarantee doesn't apply to Israel.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that NATO will not support Israel in the event that Iran decides to attack the Jewish State.

Speaking to Der Spiegel, Stoltenberg said "the security guarantee [of NATO] does not apply to Israel" because Israel is not part of the alliance.

He also said that NATO has no interest in involving itself in conflicts in the Middle East.

Israel formed a partnership with NATO in 1994, but is not a full member.

Stoltenberg also said he did not believe that the 2015 "Iran deal" would last after the US pulled out, and expressed concern over Iran's activities in the Middle East. According to him, Iran's funding of terror contributes to the "instability" in the region.