The battlegrounds of Asael Lubotzky

Dr. Asael Lubotzky was severely injured in the Second Lebanon War. He discusses the rehabilitation and the strong faith.

The Land Of Israel Network,

Boaz Lubotzky

Dr. Asael Lubotzky was severely injured in the Second Lebanon War. 10 years later he’s a pediatrician, husband, father, G-d fearing Jew and passionately patriotic Israeli despite, and because, of his difficult combat experience.

The must-read book where he describes his journey, “From the Wilderness and Lebanon”, has fortunately for us now been translated into English.

Listen in as this extraordinary young man tells Eve his personal history, the battles in Lebanon and in rehabilitation, and the strong faith, friendships and family ties that made him who he is today. An incredible, inspirational story.




