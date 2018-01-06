The battlegrounds of Asael Lubotzky

Dr. Asael Lubotzky was severely injured in the Second Lebanon War. He discusses the rehabilitation and the strong faith.

The must-read book where he describes his journey, “From the Wilderness and Lebanon”, has fortunately for us now been translated into English.

Listen in as this extraordinary young man tells Eve his personal history, the battles in Lebanon and in rehabilitation, and the strong faith, friendships and family ties that made him who he is today. An incredible, inspirational story.