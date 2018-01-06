Tags:ILTV
The great onion heist
Galilee farmers awoke one morning to discover that nearly a third of their harvest had been stolen from right under their noses.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 01/06/18 14:50
The great onion heist
ILTV
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYThe great onion heist
The great onion heist
Galilee farmers awoke one morning to discover that nearly a third of their harvest had been stolen from right under their noses.
Contact Editor
ILTV, 01/06/18 14:50
The great onion heist
ILTV
Tags:ILTV
top