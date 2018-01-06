Tragedy in Ariel: Man killed in gun accident

Israeli man killed after his gun accidentally fired while he was cleaning it.

An Israeli man was killed Friday in a firearm accident in the city of Ariel in Samaria.

The man, a resident of Ariel in his 60s, was found in his home on Hadekel Street in Ariel after a gunshot was reported. The man had suffered a gunshot wound, and was unconscious when emergency first responders arrived at his home.

Despite efforts to resuscitate him, MDA emergency medical teams were forced to declare the man dead at the scene.

According to an initial investigation by police, the man suffered the gunshot wound while he was cleaning his personal firearm and caused an accidental discharge.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.