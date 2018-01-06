Murdered Holocaust survivor's granddaughter speaks at UN

The granddaughter of Mireille Knoll, the French Holocaust survivor who was murdered in her Paris apartment in March, spoke at a UN event on anti-Semitism organized by Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon Thursday.

Knoll's granddaughter, Karen Brosh, recounted how her grandmother had survived the Nazi Holocaust only to be stabbed 11 times and murdered by her Muslim neighbor at the age of 85.

"I feel today it is my duty to stand before you and urge you to wake up! The world is changing, and people must feel safe walking down the street," Brosh said.

"I'm proud being my grandmother's granddaughter and proud to be Jewish," said Brosh, who served as a captain in the IDF. "My pride reached its zenith when 30,000 people came to bid my grandmother farewell at her funeral, and grew when I marched clad in the IDF's uniforms alongside the president of Israel in the 'March of the Living' from Auschwitz to Birkenau."

"Now I'm asking you to carry on marching beside me," she told the crowd gathered at the event.

Ambassador Danny Danon turned to Brosh and said: "All of Israel's people embrace and lend strength to your family and feel the pain of your grandmother's shocking death."

"The appalling murder of Mireille, who survived the horrors of the Holocaust, has once again proven to the world that the fight against anti-Semitism is far from over," Danon said.. "Her heart-rending death should be a wakeup call for the international community to stridently and decisively act out against the blight of hatred."