PM: Claims that I ordered Mossad chief wiretapped 'a total lie'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu denied claims that he ordered senior security officials wiretapped seven years ago, calling a report by Channel 12 on Thursday a “total lie”.

According to a report on the Uvda program on Channel 12 Thursday night, the Prime Minister allegedly approached the then-head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Yoram Cohen, and asked him to tap the phones of a number of people, including the Chief of Staff and the head of the Mossad.

"I do not want to believe that in the State of Israel, which is a democratic state, the Prime Minister will ask the head of the Shin Bet to tap the phone of the Chief of Staff or myself,” said former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo. “If he doesn’t believe in us, he can force us to resign within ten minutes."

"To tap a phone is the biggest show of distrust ever. I never asked to tap the phone of anyone in the Mossad. Never. I never thought of it. As far as I’m concerned, that’s not part of the game," Pardo added.

The Prime Minister’s Office was quick to deny the report, calling it “utterly baseless”

On Friday, the Prime Minister responded via Facebook to the allegations, calling the report “A total lie”.

“This is a total lie. There is no end to the lies!

“I never asked to wiretap the [IDF] Chief of Staff or the head of the Mossad.”