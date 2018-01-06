Danon blasts 'biased' Kuwaiti resolutiion

Ahead of Friday’s vote in the United Nations Security Council, Israel’s Ambassador Danny Danon called on the Council members not to support the resolution proposed by Kuwait calling for “protection” for Palestinian Arabs.

“A biased resolution that condemns Israel yet fails to mention the terrorists of Hamas who are responsible for the violence against Israelis and Palestinians is not worthy of consideration by the Security Council,” Ambassador Danon said.

“I urge all members of the Council not to support this hypocritical resolution that denies Israel the basic right of defending its citizens, and instead to stand with the United States against the Hamas terrorists,” he concluded.

The Security Council had been scheduled to vote on the Kuwaiti resolution on Thursday, but the vote was postponed after the United States sought changes to the language of the resolution.

U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, later made clear that the United States will “unquestionably” veto the resolution.

“The United States will unquestionably veto Kuwait’s draft resolution. It is a grossly one-sided approach that is morally bankrupt and would only serve to undermine ongoing efforts toward peace between the Israelis and Palestinians,” wrote Haley in a statement.