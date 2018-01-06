ISIS supporter admits encouraging attacks on Prince George

An alleged Islamic State (ISIS) group supporter who encouraged attacks on four-year-old Prince George of Britain admitted to a string of terror offenses Thursday, two weeks into his trial in London, reported The Associated Press.

Husnain Rashid, who previously insisted had had done nothing wrong, switched his plea to guilty on four counts of preparing terrorist acts and encouraging terrorism due to the "overwhelming weight of evidence," the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement quoted by the news agency.

Rashid, 32, a former teacher at a mosque in northwestern England, was accused of using the Telegram messaging site to encourage "lone wolf" attacks and to provide advice on the use of bombs, chemicals and knives.

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow told the jury that Rashid suggested a range of attacks, including injecting poison into supermarket ice cream and targeting Prince George.

One post included a photo of the young prince, the address of George's school, a silhouette of a jihadi fighter and the message "Even the royal family will not be left alone."

The trial was abruptly ended because of the plea. Sentencing is set for June 28.

The Telegram app has been called a "breeding ground" for terrorists after it was discovered that the terrorists behind the 2015 Paris terror attacks used the app to spread ISIS propaganda.

The terror group also used the app to recruit the terrorists who carried out the Christmas market attack in Berlin last year. British intelligence agencies monitor the app around the clock to prevent Islamist terrorist attacks.

Britain has suffered several terrorist attacks in recent years, including four deadly attacks last year that killed 36 people.

In March, a man killed five people after driving a into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in London before stabbing a policeman to death outside parliament.

ISIS claimed responsibility for that attack, saying the attacker was one of its “soldiers”, though British police later said they had found no evidence that the terrorist was indeed associated with ISIS.

The Westminster Bridge attack was followed by a suicide bombing at a pop concert in Manchester which killed 22. The following month eight people died after three Islamists drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people at nearby restaurants and bars.

Two weeks later a van was driven into worshippers near a London mosque which left one man dead.

MI5 chief Andrew Parker warned several weeks ago that ISIS jihadists are plotting “devastating and more complex attacks” and called for a close security partnership between Britain and the European Union.